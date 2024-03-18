Bawumia's spokesperson urges Ghanaians to embrace Ghana Card at birth initiative

Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has encouraged Ghanaians to make use of the recently launched Ghana Card number at birth system championed by the Vice President.

During an appearance on Adom FM's morning show Dwaso Nsɛm Monday, Dr. Boako emphasized the significant advantages of the initiative and underscored the importance of taking prompt action.



He observed that Ghanaians often procrastinate but stressed the necessity of securing children's identities early to prevent future complications.



"This is highly important and advantageous. Ghanaians tend to leave things until the last minute. However, this time we have been presented with an opportunity, so let's ensure we provide our children with the best so we won't face challenges later on," he remarked.

Dr. Bawumia described the system as a groundbreaking move towards integrating and enhancing Ghana's identity framework during the launch at the Ga North Municipal Hospital.



According to him, the integrated Ghana Card at birth system functions during antenatal care, where the mother's data is linked with the Ghana Card.



Dr. Boako believes that the Ghana Card at Birth system will furnish documentary evidence of legal identity, ensuring access to social protection. Additionally, he highlighted its role in facilitating effective planning of crucial services like healthcare, education, and social welfare, which in turn support economic growth and poverty reduction.