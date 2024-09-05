Bawumia seeks Chief Imam’s blessings

Bawumia's visit underscored the spiritual significance of his presidential journey

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, visited the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his New Fadama residence to seek his blessings during a campaign stop in Okaikwei Central.

As a devout Muslim, Bawumia's visit underscored the spiritual significance of his presidential journey.

The Chief Imam, a respected figure promoting peace and unity, prayed for Bawumia's success and guidance.



