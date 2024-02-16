News

News
Bawumia set to launch 'Tap & Go Transport Initiative' to digitise Ghana's transportation sector

Bawumia Bussss Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 16 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to launch the 'Tap & Go Transport Initiative' on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The initiative aims to formalise and streamline the informal transport sector through the implementation of proven and well-structured technology solutions.

The launch event is set to take place at 9:00 am at the head office of Metro Mass Transit Limited, marking a pivotal moment in the transformation of the public transportation system.

See the full statement below:

