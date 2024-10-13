Bawumia should have resigned if he wasn’t listened to – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for remaining in the Akufo-Addo government despite feeling unheard.

Speaking to NDC supporters in the Upper West Region, Mahama suggested that Bawumia should have resigned if his advice was ignored.



He dismissed arguments that Bawumia cannot influence decisions because he is not the president, stating that vice presidents should play a significant role in governance.

Bawumia's supporters argue that vice presidents in Ghana often have limited influence.



