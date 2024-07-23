Bawumia slams NDC for premature celebration

Bawumia expressed skepticism about the NDC's confidence

Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticized the NDC for their premature claims of victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the NPP-USA 30th Anniversary celebration, Bawumia expressed skepticism about the NDC's confidence, questioning their record in government and vision.

He highlighted economic failures under the NDC, challenging them to justify their confidence.



