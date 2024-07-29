News

Bawumia sponsors surgery of a five-year-old cured leper

E025da509d3be6deabf90905c09eaf4b (1) Prayers are requested for Priscilla's successful surgery

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is sponsoring a young cured leper, Priscilla, for a medical procedure in Italy after multiple unsuccessful attempts in Ghana.

Priscilla, abandoned by her parents due to leprosy and currently at the Weija Leprosarium, will receive treatment at Rome's largest children's hospital.

Dr. Bawumia, a patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, took an interest in her situation.

Krobea Kwabena Asante shared the news on social media, thanking the Italian Ambassador and embassy staff for their assistance.

Prayers are requested for Priscilla's successful surgery.

