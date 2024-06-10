Bawumia storms NPP World Bank

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will start his "Bold Solution" Campaign Tour in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

Over three days, he will engage with religious leaders, the Regional House of Chiefs, market women at Kumasi Central Market, farmers, Herbalist Associations, and business leaders.



This tour follows his visits to 15 regions, where he interacted with various stakeholders.

Bawumia's campaign, "The Battle of Ideas and Character," emphasizes integrity, discipline, and innovative solutions, aiming to address Ghana's challenges and present a clear vision for the 2024 elections.



Read full article