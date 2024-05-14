Bawumia stresses role of churches in development, dismisses tax proposal

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has clarified his recent remarks regarding incentivizing churches for development projects, stating that they were made in jest and not as a serious policy proposal.

During a meeting with clergy members in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, Vice President Bawumia emphasized that his comments may have been misconstrued and were meant to acknowledge the significant contributions of churches and faith-based institutions to the country's development.



In his address to the clergy, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the vital role churches play in society, citing their contributions to building schools, hospitals, and providing care for individuals daily.

He further explained that his suggestion about incentivizing churches was made in a light-hearted manner and was not a genuine proposal to pay churches for their contributions.



The statement allegedly made during a meeting in the Bono East region on May 10 underscored Dr. Bawumia's stance against taxing churches and his preference for providing incentives to support their efforts in national development.