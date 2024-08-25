Bawumia to meet the press today

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, will address the press on August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, will address the press on August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra. The briefing will focus on the party's recently launched manifesto, "Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business," which aims to advance Ghana’s future by building on current achievements.





Read full article