News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bawumia to meet the press today

Bawumia Press.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, will address the press on August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, will address the press on August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra. The briefing will focus on the party's recently launched manifesto, "Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business," which aims to advance Ghana’s future by building on current achievements.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh