News
Bawumia to mount a spirited campaign in Northern Ghana for 3 weeks

D024415deedef6e7d7a5c4bef0fb72dd Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has begun a three-week campaign in Northern Ghana to garner support and counter claims that the party opposes people of Northern descent.

His campaign will include meetings with locals to promote his vision for progress.

Head of his New Media Team, Krobea Kwabena Asante, announced the start of the tour in Tamale.

On July 5, 2024, the NPP unveiled its running mate in the Ashanti Region, with the event taking place at the Ashanti King’s palace and later before a large, supportive crowd.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com