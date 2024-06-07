Bawumia will fulfill most of his promises from 2025 – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has affirmed that NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will fulfill many promises from 2025.

In an interview on Starr Chat, Jinapor highlighted the continuation of digitization efforts started under President Akufo-Addo. He acknowledged resource limitations but assured that Bawumia’s proposed initiatives could be realized from 2025, depending on fiscal capacity.



Jinapor addressed economic challenges, comparing global instability to Ghana's situation, but remained optimistic about improvement.

He praised Bawumia's integrity and work ethic, emphasizing no corruption allegations during his tenure. Jinapor expressed confidence in the NPP's human resources to support the presidential ticket.



