News
Bawumia will not be happy hearing Jean Mensa’s recent comments

Bawumiaaaaaaa Owusus.png Mahamudu Bawumia's chances are uncertain

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: newsghana.com

Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President, has aimed to become the country's first Muslim president in the Fourth Republic.

However, his chances are uncertain due to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) struggles to maintain power.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Electoral Commission for alleged bias towards the NPP.

Despite assurances from the Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa, about the election's transparency and fairness, skepticism remains.

Bawumia's success depends on overcoming these challenges and convincing voters of his leadership abilities.

Read full article

Source: newsghana.com