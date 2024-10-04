News

‘Be bold to take credit for Akufo-Addo’s mess as well’ – Mahama tells Bawumia

JMScreenshot 2024 10 04 073109.png John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer for National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for distancing himself from the record of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking to chiefs in Nakpanduri, Mahama expressed surprise that Bawumia, the NPP's running mate, is avoiding responsibility for the government's shortcomings.

He contrasted this with his own experience as Vice President, where he embraced the legacy of the late President Mills.

Mahama emphasized that Bawumia, being part of the decision-making process, must accept the administration’s record.

He added that public opinion suggests the NDC is set to return to power.

