Be careful; even Nkrumah, Rawlings didn’t call themselves ‘saviours’ - Vim Lady cautions Cheddar

Vim Lady and Cheddar

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has called on the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, to be wary about how he describes himself in his quest to be president of Ghana.

She stated that Cheddar calling himself the “saviour” does not augur well for his political campaign and ambition because such a description is too extreme to be used.



The Despite Media employee indicated that some past leaders who contributed massively towards the development of the nation, such as the late President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings never said they were saviours.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady advised Cheddar to desist from referring to himself as the “saviour” during his political campaign.



“Describing yourself as the saviour is one thing you need to be careful. Even Osagyefo (Dr. Kwame Nkrumah) never said that, it was when he declared himself president for life that started his problems. Even he who is the major contributor to Ghana’s development never called himself a saviour.



"The late President, Jerry John Rawlings, who spent almost ten years in office never called himself a saviour. It was some people who called him “Junior Jesus.” So be careful with some of the things you say otherwise, your own words will tie you like a rope in future and there is nothing you can do about it,” she said.



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



He is referred to as the "saviour" whose quest for the presidency is hinged on a mission to salvage Ghanaians from their plights.



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



