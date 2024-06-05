Be careful of NDC; They came to 'seek, kill and destroy' - Kabila tells EC

James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila)

Source: Peace FM Online

Social commentator James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila) has warned the Electoral Commission (EC) to be cautious with the NDC, suggesting they cannot be trusted to deal fairly.

He criticized the EC's decision to allow party agents to observe the votes transfer exercise, citing the NDC's history of disruptive behavior.



Kabila urged the EC to remain resolute in its decisions and not yield to pressure from the NDC, which he claims seeks to destabilize the electoral process.

His comments follow the EC's reversal of its directive to withdraw party agents from observing the exercise, which was initially prompted by violent incidents.



