Be interested in politics and the policies” - Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah charges SMEs

The former minister of Sports, Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has charged SMEs and Ghanaian youth to take keen interest in politics.

Speaking at “The VL Exposure” held at the Kwarleyz Residence, the former minister who was also the former Campaign Manager and th immediate past director of elections for the NDC charged the youth to get involved in political issues because policies formulated by the leaders will affect their businesses.



“You have to be interested in politics and the policies that will have an impact on your business, the time it takes to register your businesses, the time it takes to process your documents and procedures to get your tax credits and other forms of documentations.

When the system is riddled with corruption, nepotism, many SMEs have not been able to survive because of the harsh business and political environment”, he stated.



The event was powered by actress and humanitarian Victoria Lebene and was graced by dignitaries like Dr. Amoabeng of UT Bank, Actress Nikki Samonas, Actor Mawuli Gavor, Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and other stakeholders.