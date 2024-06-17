Beijing offers pandas as ties with Australia thaw

Wang Wang the panda looks on as Chinese premier visits Adelaide Zoo

Source: BBC

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Adelaide Zoo in Australia, offering to send two new pandas to replace Wang Wang and Fu Ni.

This gesture marks improving ties between the countries after a diplomatic rift. Li's visit aims to address trade and consular issues, including the release of imprisoned Australian blogger Yang Hengjun.



Despite progress, differences remain, including trade barriers and Yang's imprisonment. Li's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will likely discuss these issues.

Panda diplomacy has been a long-standing tool of China's diplomatic efforts, symbolizing friendly relations.



