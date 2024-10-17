News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Benlord pleads not guilty to charges before High Court

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 BenLord was denied bail

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

Nana Barima Ababio (BenLord) and his accomplice, Nana Kofi Amo Kwakye, are on trial over a land dispute that led to the death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso.

BenLord faces murder and conspiracy charges, while Kwakye is charged with conspiracy.

BenLord was denied bail, but Kwakye received bail for GHC 1 million with strict conditions.

The case involves an April 2024 incident where BenLord allegedly shot Danso at a police station.

Both have pleaded not guilty, and the next hearing is set for October 30, 2024.

Read full article

Source: GNA