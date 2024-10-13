News

Bernard Mornah backs calls for urgent action on galamsey

MOnaScreenshot 2024 10 13 104956.png Bernard Mornah

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

People's National Convention (PNC) leader, Bernard Mornah, has urged the government to take decisive action against illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking after joining a protest organized by Catholic priests, Mornah emphasized the church's role in addressing the issue, given its large membership. He highlighted that protecting the environment is crucial for humanity's survival.

The Catholic Church, after the protest, presented a petition to President Akufo-Addo, urging the government to eradicate galamsey and calling on political candidates to publicly denounce the practice ahead of the upcoming elections.

