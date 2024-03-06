Bernard Mornah slams Akufo-Addo over reluctance to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Convener for the AriseGhana Pressure Group, Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah, a Convener for the AriseGhana Pressure Group, has voiced concern over what he sees as President Nana Akufo-Addo's apparent disregard for Ghana's identity.

This follows the President's reluctance to assent to the recently passed Human Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill) by Parliament.



The bill, passed on February 28, 2024, prohibits LGBTQ activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Culprits could face jail terms ranging from six months to three years, with those promoting or sponsoring such acts facing three to five years in jail.



In a statement released on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, AriseGhana questioned the President's actions, emphasizing the importance of upholding national values and addressing LGBTQI+ issues.



The group also criticized the government's financial management, suggesting that concerns over potential aid loss due to the bill's passage raise questions about handling significant revenues and loans obtained during the government's tenure.

AriseGhana has announced plans to mobilize the public for advocacy, activism, and protest activities throughout March 2024.



During an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Mornah reaffirmed the stance of his group and raised concerns about the status of Ghana's independence, as well as the President's call for taking Ghana beyond aid.



"What has happened to the President's Ghana Beyond Aid? What has happened to that mantra? Who says that our laws, things that we think and hold dear must be subjected to the financial considerations of Western institutions and their way of life? What has happened to our independence?"