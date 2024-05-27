Beware of NDC lies, propaganda ahead of election 2024 – Miracle Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Asaase News

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has urged Ghanaians to resist the propaganda and deceit of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the inaugural "The Next Chapter Series" event, Aboagye reminded voters of the NDC's past tactics, citing fabricated claims during the 2008 elections.



He criticized NDC's General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey for spreading falsehoods against the NPP and highlighted the importance of discerning true leadership qualities.

Aboagye appealed to the electorate to support the NPP and Dr. Bawumia for continued national development.



