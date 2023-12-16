Beware of expired goods during Christmas – GSA to Ghanaians

Ghana Standard Authority, logo

The Ghana Standard Authority has cautioned the general public (consumers) over the purchase of expired goods that may be on the market during the Christmas festive season.

They urge Ghanaians to critically verify and check the expiry dates of the goods they buy or consume, as shops often tend to offload expiry goods to the market during Christmas.



This caution was given by Samuel Kofi Frimpong, the Ashanti Regional Manager for the Ghana Standards Authority, who highlighted the importance of checking the expiration dates of goods consumed.



“During Christmas, people turn to selling their goods on a reduced-cost basis, and many of these goods are expired. You buying the product should critically access to check the expiration dates to see when the product will expire before you buy.”

“And when you check and the expiry date is less than a month, you just have to report that shop to the Standard Authority or the Food and Drugs Board,” Samuel Kofi Frimpong said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



He also responded to questions on the perception that companies bribe their way through the Ghana Standard Authority to get permits to sell substandard or inferior goods in the country.



“We have an oath of secrecy, and when you engage in any corrupt activity and are caught, you will face the full wrath of the law. So we do our job to the best of our ability, and we don’t give any company a free pass to operate without following the regulations put in place.”