Biden apologises for delay in Ukraine military aid

Biden and Zelensky were joined by world leaders at commemorative D-Day events in Normandy

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden apologised to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for delays in military aid and pledged $225m in support, including ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles.

The meeting in Paris came after both leaders attended D-Day anniversary events in Normandy. Biden blamed Republican lawmakers for the delays, but reaffirmed US support for Ukraine.



Zelensky stressed the importance of US support in the fight against Russia. The US and France have pledged to send military aid, including fighter jets and training for Ukrainian pilots.

The developments come amid escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations.



