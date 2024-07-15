Biden asks Americans to 'cool it down' after Trump shooting

Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office [Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS]

Source: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden has addressed the nation from the Oval Office, urging Americans to lower political tensions following the shooting of Republican rival Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Biden emphasized the need to reject violence, stating, "We resolve our differences at the ballot box, not with bullets."



He noted that the political climate has become overly heated and called for responsibility in cooling it down.

This appearance marked Biden's third formal Oval Office address since taking office in 2021, occurring less than four months before the November 5 election, amidst speculation about his re-election viability.



Read full article