Biden assures donors he can still win election

President Biden and the First Lady arriving in New Jersey for a fundraiser

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden has reassured Democrat donors of his ability to win the presidential election against Donald Trump, despite a poor debate performance raising concerns.

At fundraising events, Biden acknowledged his subpar debate showing but committed to fighting harder. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and former President Barack Obama expressed strong support for Biden.



Despite criticisms and calls for a new candidate, Biden's campaign emphasized resilience, citing no change in voter opinions from internal polling.

Post-debate, Biden raised over $27 million. A poll showed 62% believed Trump won the debate, but the campaign insists the race remains close.



