Biden forcefully defends Nato as he hosts summit leaders

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden has assured NATO allies of his leadership and resilience against election challenger Donald Trump during a summit in Washington DC.

Biden emphasized NATO's strength amid the Russia-Ukraine war, announcing new military aid for Ukraine, including Patriot missile batteries. Despite a recent Russian missile attack on a Kyiv hospital, Biden reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereignty.



Skepticism about Biden's re-election persists among diplomats and some congressional Democrats. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed strong support for NATO.

Biden awarded NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Concurrently, Trump criticized NATO at a campaign rally in Florida.



Read full article