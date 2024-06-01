News

Biden unveils Israeli proposal to end Gaza war

Screenshot Biden.png Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Sat, 1 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden has urged Hamas to accept a new Israeli proposal to end the Gaza conflict, emphasising it is time for the war to end.

The three-part proposal includes a six-week ceasefire with IDF withdrawal from populated Gaza areas, a surge of humanitarian aid, and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

This would lead to a permanent ceasefire and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza. Biden highlighted the need for Hamas to demonstrate its commitment to peace.

While Hamas views the proposal positively, Israeli PM Netanyahu insists the war will continue until its objectives are met.

Source: BBC