Binduri Constituency NPP Chairman Attacked and Party Vehicle Set Ablaze

In a shocking incident, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Binduri constituency has been attacked by unknown assailants at his residence.

The attackers also set the party's pickup vehicle on fire, leaving it completely burned out.



While details are still emerging, sources confirm the Chairman was targeted at home.

The motives remain unclear, but investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and determine the circumstances.



