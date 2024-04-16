Birim Central Assembly elects Castro Asumadu-Addae as presiding member

Castro Asumadu-Addae(left) as the new presiding member for the municipal assembly

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has selected Castro Asumadu-Addae, a government-appointed assembly member, as its presiding member.

Initially, two elected assembly members, Michael Sakyi Appiah and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, expressed interest in the position. However, they later withdrew, allowing Mr. Asumadu-Addae to be elected unopposed.



This marks Mr. Asumadu-Addae's second term as the presiding member, having previously held the position from 2020 to 2022. After his first term ended, he chose not to seek re-election.



Mr. Asumadu-Addae expressed gratitude to his fellow assembly members for their trust and promised to fulfill his duties effectively. He urged unity among the assembly members to contribute meaningfully to the municipality's development.

The election coincided with the swearing-in of nine government-appointed assembly members. The electoral officer for the Birim Central Municipality, Mr. Kofi Annan Noonoo, oversaw the election process.



During separate swearing-in ceremonies, the Oda District Magistrate, Adeline Owusu Asante, reminded the assembly members to uphold their oaths and meet the community's expectations.



The Birim Central Municipal Coordinating Director, Haruna Adamu Zure, supervised the event on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, and expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conclusion of the proceedings.