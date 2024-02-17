Birim Central Assembly rejects 9 govt appointees

Birim Central Assembly

During the inauguration of the ninth edition of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akyem Oda, only the 18 elected assembly members were sworn in, while the nine government appointees were rejected at the ceremony, leading to a dramatic turn of events.

Per a Graphic Online publication, some members of the population who were disappointed with the outcome attributed the problem to the fact that the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Victoria Adu, and the 17-member Oda Constitute Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) submitted two separate lists of nine government appointees.



As a result of the confusion over the submission of the two separate lists of government appointees, the outgoing Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, who performed the inaugural ceremony, rejected both lists and inaugurated the 18 elected assembly members.



The Oda District Magistrate, Her Worship Adeline Owusu Asante, also administered the oath of office to the 18 elected assembly members, neglected the two separate lists of government appointees and left the scene.



During his inaugural address, Mr Amoako-Attah advised Ghanaians not to put pressure on assembly members to fund development projects since it was not part of their mandate.

He emphasized that assembly members were not paid nor given any funds to finance development projects, unlike Members of Parliament and MCEs who received salaries and were provided with common funds and other sources of funding.



Mr Amoako-Attah stressed that the work of assembly members was sacrificial and should not be taken for granted.



In response to the non-swearing-in of the government appointees, the Oda constituency secretary of the NPP, Mr Ben Kuuku Baiden, denied that the MCE and the constituency executives submitted separate lists of government appointees, but rather sent one list to the appropriate quarters.



However, for some unknown reasons, when the final list was received, some names had been removed and some others replaced, leading to the rejection of the list.