News
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills apologizes to Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II in London

This meeting underscores the power of humility, apology, and forgiveness in fostering unity

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: ghanafeed.com

In a significant act of reconciliation, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, met with Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, in London to apologize for disparaging remarks made nearly two decades ago.

Accompanied by 25 pastors, Bishop Heward-Mills expressed deep regret, and the Asantehene graciously accepted the apology, demonstrating forgiveness and cultural values of respect.

The Bishop also offered a heartfelt prayer for the Asantehene, who invited him to visit the Manhyia Palace in Ghana.

This meeting underscores the power of humility, apology, and forgiveness in fostering unity.

