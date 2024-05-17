Bishop Tackie-Yarboi donates monitors to KBTH neurosurgery unit

The donation is aimed at addressing a critical need in the neurosurgery unit

Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International (VBCI), has fulfilled a pledge by donating four brand-new monitors and brackets to the neurosurgery unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The donation is aimed at addressing a critical need in the neurosurgery unit and will allow for closer monitoring of patients post-surgery, potentially increasing the number of operations the unit can perform simultaneously and ultimately saving more lives.



Expressing his gratitude to the medical team at the neurosurgery unit for their dedication during his surgery in 2023, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi emphasized the delicate nature of their work and praised their attention to detail, which ensured the success of his procedure.



The Bishop expressed hope that the donated equipment would help save lives and facilitate the work of the medical team at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Bankah, the acting head of the neurosurgery department, thanked Bishop Tackie-Yarboi and Victory Bible Church International for the donation, stating that it would greatly support their lifesaving work.



Bishop Tackie-Yarboi is a respected clergyman, author, and teacher of the Bible, with a ministry spanning nearly four decades. He is also the President of Victory Christian College, a ministerial training school that provides training, mentorship, and ordination for Christian ministers.



The Bishop's ministry, which began in Accra almost 40 years ago, now reaches millions in Ghana and overseas, including Asia, the Americas, and Europe. He is recognized for his deep understanding of the Bible and has authored several books on various spiritual topics.