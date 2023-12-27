Bissue was entrapped; Kissi Agyebeng suppressed investigation - Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu (L), Kissi Agyebeng (R)

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has raised some allegations against the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of suppressing an investigation and entrapping Charles Bissue.

According to him, during his tenure as special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng while serving as the lawyer for investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, sought assurances for Anas to provide evidence in the Charles Bissue investigation. Anas was requested to testify while wearing a mask.



Unbeknownst to Agyebeng, the OSP, under Amidu's leadership, was concurrently investigating Anas Aremeyaw Anas for suspected bribery and corruption related to the registration of ORR Resources Enterprise. This registration was allegedly used as part of an entrapment strategy in the Charles Bissue case.



Amidu pointed out that Agyebeng seems to have forgotten this crucial detail, emphasising that Agyebeng's involvement in seeking assurances for Anas during the Bissue investigation raises questions about his awareness of the ongoing inquiry into Anas's activities.



“Kissi Agyebeng has forgotten as most suspected criminals easily do, that as a lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas he is on record in the OSP during my tenure as the founding Special Prosecutor to have sought assurances under his signature for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to give evidence in the Charles Bissue investigation wearing a mask, unbeknown to him that the OSP was investigating Anas Aremeyaw Anas for suspected bribery and corruption in the registration of ORR Resources Enterprise which was used to entrap the suspects in the case,” he stated.



He continued to assert that Agyebeng, upon assuming office as the Special Prosecutor, suppressed the investigation into suspected bribery and corruption against his client, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Amidu also claimed that Agyebeng suppressed almost completed investigations into three distinct corruption and public procurement malpractices cases involving Anas's client, Tekstart Africa Limited, and the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

“Kissi Agyebeng on assumption of office as the Special Prosecutor suppressed that investigation and the evidence gathered of suspected bribery and corruption against his client and law partner, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



"The Special Prosecutor upon assuming office also suppressed the almost completed investigations into three distinct corruption and public procurement malpractices investigations involving his client, Tekstart Africa Limited (Tekstart) and the National Lotteries Authority (NLA). The Ashanti Region Lotto Marketing Companies Retailers Association and other complainants are still to come to terms with the suppression of their complaints and information provided to the OSP during my tenure against Tekstart Africa Limited and the NLA,” he added.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/MA