Blakk Rasta slams free SHS policy, labels it a deceptive scheme

Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio host Blakk Rasta has once again criticized President Akufo Addo's Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, denouncing it as a deceptive educational program.

During a recent broadcast on the Urban Blend show, Blakk Rasta vehemently attacked the policy, likening his opposition to it to his dislike for Satan.



Blakk Rasta argued that the Free SHS policy lacks coherence and practicality, highlighting the significant debts incurred by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to maintain electricity supply for Ghanaians.



He questioned the quality of education provided under the Free SHS initiative, expressing concerns about the extended periods of absence from school it entails.



Furthermore, Blakk Rasta referenced allegations made by former deputy minister for energy John Abdulai Jinapor, who asserted that the government needs $50 million USD to purchase fuel, linking this financial strain to the ongoing power outages, known as 'dumsor.'

Blakk Rasta criticized the prevalence of extra classes, accusing teachers and school administrators of exploiting students in the name of providing additional education.



He also lamented the substandard meals provided to students under the Free SHS program, describing the portions as insufficient and comparing them to "gas" due to their lightness.



Expressing his disdain for the current state of Free SHS, Blakk Rasta decried the practice of sharing meagre food portions among multiple students, questioning the fairness and effectiveness of the policy.