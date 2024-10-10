Blame Akufo-Addo for ‘galamsey’, not Mahama –Nana Yaa Jantuah to NPP

Nana Yaa Jantuah

Former Convention People's Party General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah has criticized those blaming John Mahama for illegal mining (galamsey) issues in Ghana, asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo should be held accountable.

Jantuah highlighted that the constitution designates the President as the sole owner of all mineral resources, emphasizing that any mismanagement falls on Akufo-Addo.

She urged Ghanaians to stop linking Mahama to the mining crisis, stating, "Nana Akufo bears that responsibility," and reiterated that Mahama has no control over the situation.



