News
Blame Akufo-Addo for ‘galamsey’, not Mahama –Nana Yaa Jantuah to NPP

Yaa91106456 Nana Yaa Jantuah

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Former Convention People's Party General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah has criticized those blaming John Mahama for illegal mining (galamsey) issues in Ghana, asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo should be held accountable.

Jantuah highlighted that the constitution designates the President as the sole owner of all mineral resources, emphasizing that any mismanagement falls on Akufo-Addo.

She urged Ghanaians to stop linking Mahama to the mining crisis, stating, "Nana Akufo bears that responsibility," and reiterated that Mahama has no control over the situation.

