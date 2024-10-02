Blame Akufo-Addo if Bawumia loses this elections – Vim Lady

Vim Lady noted Akufo-Addo's failure to tackle illegal mining

Media personality Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be blamed if NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia loses the 2024 election.

Speaking on her political show, she noted that although Bawumia has been running a good campaign, the President's failure to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) is negatively affecting his efforts.



She criticized Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling his promise to fight galamsey, making Bawumia’s campaign challenging.

Vim Lady urged the President to hold Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor accountable for the escalating galamsey situation.



