Blamming the current administration won’t solve the galamsey menace – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Source: ZionFelix

Award-winning actor has urged Ghanaians to stop politicizing illegal mining (galamsey) and view it as a national issue affecting everyone. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility to address root causes like poverty and corruption, advocating for unity to combat its destructive impact on the environment.





