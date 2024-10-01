News

Blamming the current administration won’t solve the galamsey menace – Prince David Osei

IMG 20241001 151915 Prince David Osei

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Award-winning actor has urged Ghanaians to stop politicizing illegal mining (galamsey) and view it as a national issue affecting everyone. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility to address root causes like poverty and corruption, advocating for unity to combat its destructive impact on the environment.



