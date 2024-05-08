BoG denies plans for cybersecurity levy on banking transactions

Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted claims circulating on social media about its intention to introduce a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions.

The false report suggested that the central bank would impose a one per cent levy on all banking transactions due to increased cybersecurity risks.



In response, the BoG took to its Facebook page to dismiss the rumor, labeling it as fake. The central bank emphasized that there were no such plans in place and urged the public to disregard the misinformation.

The BoG's swift response aims to clarify the situation and prevent any confusion among the Ghanaian public.



