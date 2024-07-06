Bomb scare at Heathrow Airport sparks travel chaos

Passengers have expressed frustration over the chaotic situatio

Heathrow Airport has faced significant delays and disruptions after an emergency evacuation of Terminal 2 last morning due to a reported suspicious item.

Passengers experienced delays exceeding an hour as police investigated.



Although the issue has been resolved, massive queues and confusion continue to plague travelers. The incident particularly affected England supporters heading to Germany for the Euros quarter-final match.

Passengers have expressed frustration over the chaotic situation, lengthy waits, and lack of information.



Heathrow's spokesperson advised passengers to check with their airlines while confirming that other terminals are operating normally.



Read full article