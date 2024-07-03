Bonheur rice is contaminated; don’t buy it – FDA cautions Public

Bonheur Rice

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a public notice cautioning the Ghanaian public against the purchase of a contaminated rice brand.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Delese Mimi Darko, identified the rice brand as Bonheur Rice.



It has advised the public to exercise caution when buying packaged food items and to also report suspicious products on the market.

The statement indicated that the vigilance of the public is crucial to safeguarding public health and safety.



