Bono Region: 8 persons arrested for alleged illegal logging; granted GHC640,000 bail

Source: 3news

Eight men have appeared before the Wamfie Magistrate Court for illegally harvesting timber from the Mpameso Forest Reserve in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region.

The group, accused of felling 36 tree species worth GHC 177,701.70 and causing other environmental damage, operated without permits.



The suspects, all drivers or their mates, were arrested and charged with conspiracy, illegal logging, and property damage.

They were granted bail of GHC 80,000 each and must report to the police weekly while awaiting trial.



Authorities emphasize their commitment to curbing illegal logging to protect Ghana's forests.



