Bono Regional House of Chiefs disclaims suspension of Berekum Traditional Council

Bono House Chiefs.png The chiefs’ decision was personal, not an official stance of the House

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has denied suspending the Berekum Traditional Council, contrary to claims by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

In response to a court motion, the House clarified that the suspension decision was made by individual paramount chiefs, not the House itself.

Nana Ofori Gyabaah, challenging the suspension, filed a writ at the Sunyani High Court.

The House's Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, affirmed that the Berekum Traditional Council cannot be suspended as it is not a member, only its Paramount Chief is. The chiefs’ decision was personal, not an official stance of the House.

Source: GNA