Book on late President Mills memorial lectures launched in Accra 

John Evans Atta Mills

Source: GNA

The J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage has launched a book titled “Atta Mills Around the Regions” at the 12th commemorative lecture for late President John Evans Atta Mills in Accra.

The book compiles lectures from all 16 regions of Ghana, delivered during the 10th anniversary commemoration. The book's auction raised funds to support the Heritage's operations and projects honoring Mills.



Notable purchases included GHS 50,000 by an anonymous NDC member and contributions from Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice Presidential Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Upcoming events include a wreath-laying ceremony and a memorial hockey tournament.



