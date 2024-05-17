Book on road safety launched in Accra

The launch event, attended by stakeholders from the transport, engineering, construction

A detailed 614-page book titled "Right Turn; challenges, opportunity and an urgent call towards road safety" has been unveiled in Accra.

The book, authored by Dr. Paulina Agyekum, Managing Consultant of M/s Ablin Engineers and Planning Ltd, offers an in-depth analysis of Ghana's road safety profile.



It provides theoretical foundations, international standards, and best practices for assessing road safety in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Agyekum's book delves into various aspects of road safety, including existing programs, policies, legislation, and their impact on road traffic fatalities and injuries.



It covers a wide range of topics such as road safety management, infrastructure, vehicular safety, safe road use, post-crash care, road safety education, and law enforcement.



The launch event, attended by stakeholders from the transport, engineering, construction, and road safety management sectors, highlighted the need for a multi-sectoral approach to road safety.



Dr. Agyekum emphasized the book's potential to lay the groundwork for future road safety development, including the possibility of establishing a road safety degree course.

Despite Ghana's efforts to implement various aspects of road safety in line with UN conventions, Dr. Agyekum raised concerns about post-crash management and road facilities in rural areas, which leave road users vulnerable. She urged relevant authorities to prioritize solutions in these areas.



Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng, praised the book and encouraged the public to read it for valuable insights into road safety.



He highlighted the authority's plans to use information from the book to educate drivers and ensure adherence to road regulations.



In conclusion, Dr. Abass Awotu, Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, expressed the ministry's commitment to improving the country's road network.



He called for more research and publications in road safety, especially considering new challenges like the emergence of Okada and tricycles.



Dr. Awotu commended Dr. Agyekum for her book and encouraged other road safety authorities to follow suit in producing valuable resources.