Bosome Freho: Four sustain gunshot wounds in violent clash at Danso Community Mining site

At least four people have been injured in gunfire exchange at the Danso community mining site in the Ashanti Region.

The clash, involving local youths and site security, started when youths from Nsuaem Number 1 and Danso invaded the site seeking gold despite a mining ban on Tuesdays.



The violence escalated, resulting in gunshot wounds and a stabbing.

Authorities, including the DCE for Bosome Freho, are investigating to prevent further violence and maintain safety.



A District Security Council meeting is planned to address the issue and enhance security measures.



