Brain drain: Govt is working to improve condition of health workers – Nsia Asare

Ghanaian nurses

Source: 3news

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsia Asare, says the government is working to improve conditions for health workers to address the brain drain.

He notes that it's a "free world" where people can choose to leave, but the government is taking steps to retain them.



He also provided updates on the Agenda 111 project, stating that many facilities are 90% complete, including two mental health facilities in Tamale and Ejisu.

The project aims to employ 500 staff per hospital and provide primary health referral centers for all districts, a first for the country.



