Brazil authorities recover bodies of all 62 plane crash victims

Source: Reuters

Brazilian emergency crews have recovered the remains of all 62 victims from an airliner crash near Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, on Friday.

The victims included 34 males, 28 females, and four people with dual citizenship, including three Venezuelans and one Portuguese woman.



The plane, an ATR-72 turboprop operated by regional carrier Voepass, was en route to Sao Paulo from Cascavel when it crashed at 1:30 p.m., killing all onboard but sparing those on the ground.

The aircraft's black box is under analysis, and authorities are using various methods, including DNA samples from relatives, for victim identification.



