Bridget Otoo sues IGP, Attorney General over assault during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

George Akuffo Dampare and Bridget Otoo

Award-winning journalist Bridget Otoo and two others have filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General following an assault they endured during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest last year.

The trio, represented by lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini, seek enforcement of fundamental human rights as per constitutional provisions.



The incident occurred in September last year when Bridget Otoo was physically attacked by unidentified men near the Accra Regional Police Command.



The assault, captured in a viral video, sparked outrage as Bridget and fellow protesters demanded the release of detained colleagues.

The lawsuit precedes another legal action by Democracy Hub and 23 others against the Ghana Police Service for alleged unlawful arrest, torture, and detention during the same protest.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, highlighted grievances regarding governance, accountability, and social justice in Ghana.