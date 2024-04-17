Bridget Otoo urges next govt to jail 50 to 100 of current govt officials

Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has expressed support for the recent sentencing of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Attionu to a 10-year prison term for causing significant financial loss to the state, viewing it as a crucial step in Ghana's anti-corruption efforts.

Otoo commended the stern punishment, emphasizing its importance in establishing a precedent against corruption in the country. In a statement, she called on the incoming government to follow suit by prosecuting and incarcerating 50 to 100 government officials implicated in financial misconduct.



Highlighting the impact of corruption on citizens and the need for accountability, Otoo stressed the importance of holding accountable those who misuse public funds.



The sentencing of Attionu and former COO Daniel Axim, stemming from charges including embezzlement and financial misconduct, originated from a case initiated in 2019. The charges included deliberate financial loss to the state and unauthorized commitments, among others.



Attionu's trial in absentia, following her failure to return from a permitted trip abroad, underscored the seriousness of the charges. The case exposed alleged fraudulent transactions involving MASLOC funds and led to Attionu's conviction and sentencing.



Otoo's endorsement of the judicial outcome reflects a growing public demand for stringent measures against corruption, highlighting the importance of upholding transparency and accountability in governance.