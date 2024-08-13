News

Bright Simons exposes alleged misinformation behind Ghana's New Gold Refinery Launch

Screenshot 2024 08 13 023150.png The government heralded the facility as a game-changer for the country

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bright Simons, Vice President for IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has raised solemn concerns about the recent launch of what the Ghanaian government has touted as the nation's first commercial gold refinery.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live